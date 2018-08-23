iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $215.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.24 and a fifty-two week high of $215.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

