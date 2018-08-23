iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,119,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 265,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 189,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72,727 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $34.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.84.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

