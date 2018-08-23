iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stake Boosted by Meristem LLP

Meristem LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Meristem LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 904,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,067,758. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.