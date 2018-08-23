iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,810 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Well Done LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

