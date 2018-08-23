iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,989 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $56.08 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.