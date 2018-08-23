iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF) Stake Boosted by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. owned 0.96% of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

BMV IHF opened at $193.97 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a 1 year low of $130.95 and a 1 year high of $172.85.

