iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,065,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $89.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $67.27 and a 12-month high of $89.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

