iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $647,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $37.90 on Thursday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

