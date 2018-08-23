Iqvia (IQV) Given a $136.00 Price Target at Argus

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) has been given a $136.00 target price by equities researchers at Argus in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$110.25” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Iqvia to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Iqvia stock opened at $123.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $91.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $940,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Parks sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $108,300.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,990,595. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 177.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Iqvia by 173.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

