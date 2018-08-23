Iqvia (IQV) Given a $136.00 Price Target at Argus

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) has been given a $136.00 target price by equities researchers at Argus in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$110.25” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Iqvia to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.
Iqvia stock opened at $123.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $91.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.
In other Iqvia news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $940,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Parks sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $108,300.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,990,595. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 177.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Iqvia by 173.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.
