Investors Sell Walmart (WMT) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) on strength during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $137.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $270.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $133.65 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Walmart had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Walmart traded up $0.08 for the day and closed at $96.08Specifically, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,331,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,144,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,557,455 shares of company stock worth $912,760,275 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Walmart from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 106.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $111,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

