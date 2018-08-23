Investors Sell Shares of Mastercard (MA) on Strength (MA)

Investors sold shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $90.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $154.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.61 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Mastercard had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. Mastercard traded up $0.91 for the day and closed at $205.22

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $212.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $803,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,252,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,350,000 after buying an additional 329,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 257,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

