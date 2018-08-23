Investors Sell Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Strength (GILD)

Investors sold shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $94.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $128.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.55 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded up $0.96 for the day and closed at $73.32

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $140,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

