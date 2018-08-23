Investors Sell General Electric (GE) on Strength (GE)

Traders sold shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $59.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $107.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.93 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, General Electric had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. General Electric traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $12.54

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Get General Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 85,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 118,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 82,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.