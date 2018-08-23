Investors Buy United Parcel Service (UPS) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on weakness during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $54.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $38.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.61 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, United Parcel Service had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. United Parcel Service traded down ($1.14) for the day and closed at $121.87Specifically, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $128.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.99.

The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 118.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

