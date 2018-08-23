Investors Buy Shares of Oracle (ORCL) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $97.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.99 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Oracle had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Oracle traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $48.41

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $200.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $173,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,328.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,719,865. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

