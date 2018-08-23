Investors Buy Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $99.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.68 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded down ($0.76) for the day and closed at $51.53

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 277,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.