Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Dean Foods (DF)

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 47,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of 11,449% compared to the average volume of 414 put options.

DF stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $740.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. Dean Foods has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dean Foods will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $2,908,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dean Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Dean Foods by 16.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Dean Foods by 10.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dean Foods by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 62,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dean Foods by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

