Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AlarmCom (ALRM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AlarmCom (NASDAQ: ALRM):

8/23/2018 – AlarmCom had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

8/17/2018 – AlarmCom had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/13/2018 – AlarmCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

8/8/2018 – AlarmCom had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – AlarmCom had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – AlarmCom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2018 – AlarmCom had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $51.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – AlarmCom had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2018 – AlarmCom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/27/2018 – AlarmCom was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2018 – AlarmCom was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,515. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.08, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Get AlarmCom Hldg Inc alerts:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.90%. The business had revenue of $104.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.72 million. sell-side analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $682,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,691 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,487.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hugh Panero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,950 shares in the company, valued at $270,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,625 shares of company stock worth $11,720,663 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 787.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 220,077 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the first quarter worth $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Hldg Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom Hldg Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.