Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A (CTC.A)

8/10/2018 – Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$195.00 to C$198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$187.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A was given a new C$172.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

8/10/2018 – Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$200.00 to C$205.00.

8/7/2018 – Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$186.00 to C$194.00.

7/31/2018 – Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A was given a new C$192.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CTC.A stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$164.36. 26,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A has a 52 week low of C$140.60 and a 52 week high of C$180.21.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company, which operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. Its retail segment operates through its retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s, and the various FGL Sports banners.

