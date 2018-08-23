InvestDigital Price Down 6% Over Last Week (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One InvestDigital token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX and BigONE. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $26,012.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00262707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00148580 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00032288 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

InvestDigital Token Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

InvestDigital Token Trading

InvestDigital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

