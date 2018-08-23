Inventergy Global (INVT) and Atento (ATTO) Critical Analysis

Inventergy Global (NYSE: ATTO) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Inventergy Global alerts:

Inventergy Global has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.5% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inventergy Global and Atento’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global $1.77 million 2.20 -$7.73 million N/A N/A Atento $1.92 billion 0.25 -$16.79 million $0.75 8.80

Inventergy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atento.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inventergy Global and Atento, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Atento 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atento has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.24%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A Atento -1.06% 14.95% 4.16%

Dividends

Atento pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Inventergy Global does not pay a dividend. Atento pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Atento beats Inventergy Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Atento Company Profile

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Inventergy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventergy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.