Intevac (IVAC) to Repurchase $10.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program, which permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares on Monday, August 20th. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intevac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

