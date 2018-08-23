Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Receives $68.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10,523.10, for a total transaction of $37,883,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Inter Parfums by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $65.95. 102,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,469. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $149.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

