Intel Co. (INTC) Position Lifted by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 193.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,116,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,795 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Intel were worth $57,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.05 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BNP Paribas set a $54.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $28,661.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,077 shares of company stock worth $205,757. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

