Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.56

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 65702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. Integrated Device Technology’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts predict that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,797,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Shepard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,241.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,975. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDTI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,523,000 after buying an additional 104,544 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

