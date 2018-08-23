Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.56

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 65702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.82.
In other news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,797,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Shepard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,241.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,975. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDTI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,523,000 after buying an additional 104,544 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integrated Device Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDTI)
Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.
