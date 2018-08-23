Integer (ITGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.45

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.45 and last traded at $77.20, with a volume of 4447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Integer from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Integer had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 15,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,060,570.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Bolt sold 19,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,419,284.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,405 shares of company stock worth $3,042,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth $140,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Integer by 236.3% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth $200,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

