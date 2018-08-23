Integer (ITGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.45

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.45 and last traded at $77.20, with a volume of 4447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.
ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Integer from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
In other Integer news, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 15,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,060,570.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Bolt sold 19,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,419,284.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,405 shares of company stock worth $3,042,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth $140,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Integer by 236.3% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth $200,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integer Company Profile (NYSE:ITGR)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.
See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.