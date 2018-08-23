Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.97 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $393.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 billion. research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

