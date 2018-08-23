Insider Selling: Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) insider David G. Eddie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.06, for a total transaction of C$1,601,200.00.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$101.79 on Thursday. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of C$80.11 and a one year high of C$104.94.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.