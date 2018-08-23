Insider Selling: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Director Sells 123,435 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 123,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,301,886.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $924.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of -0.70. TPI Composites Inc has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $230.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPIC. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $35.00 price objective on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,921,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after buying an additional 207,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 38.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after buying an additional 267,717 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 130.7% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 848,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after buying an additional 480,751 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 17.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

