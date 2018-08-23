Insider Selling: Tapestry Inc (TPR) Insider Sells 48,071 Shares of Stock

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $2,505,941.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TPR opened at $51.65 on Thursday. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $243,373,000 after buying an additional 3,107,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $970,290,000 after buying an additional 2,780,915 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,352,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,273.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,059,773 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $108,365,000 after buying an additional 1,909,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $130,319,000 after buying an additional 1,535,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

