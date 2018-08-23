Insider Selling: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Director Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Director Charles L. Chadwell sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,987.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,762,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,752,000 after acquiring an additional 146,172 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,178,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,882,000 after acquiring an additional 138,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,177,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,323,000 after acquiring an additional 952,968 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,891,000 after acquiring an additional 236,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

