Insider Selling: Snap Inc (SNAP) General Counsel Sells $132,354.64 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 10,648 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $132,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,025,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,748,991.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -2.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Snap had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $262.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on shares of Snap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Snap to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Snap from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 18.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Snap by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Snap by 6.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 188.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

