Insider Selling: SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) COO Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) COO Terry Vais sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $103,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Terry Vais also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 31st, Terry Vais sold 8,241 shares of SkyWest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $494,542.41.

SkyWest stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,352. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.73. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.66%.

SKYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen increased their target price on SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 106.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 13,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 11.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 10.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,160,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,108,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 87.9% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

