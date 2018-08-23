Insider Selling: Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $55.72. 2,496,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.74. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 120.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 230,485 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 206,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 80,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.