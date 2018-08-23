Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Insider Sells 1,079 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.48, for a total transaction of C$111,654.92.

Helena Gottschling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, Helena Gottschling sold 1,080 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.65, for a total transaction of C$109,782.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Helena Gottschling sold 1,080 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.67, for a total transaction of C$108,723.60.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.29 on Thursday, reaching C$103.68. 2,509,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,132. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.13 and a twelve month high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.06 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.80.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

