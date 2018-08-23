Insider Selling: RigNet Inc (RNET) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) insider Brendan Sullivan sold 1,000 shares of RigNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $14,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,809 shares in the company, valued at $40,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brendan Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Brendan Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of RigNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

Shares of RigNet stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RigNet Inc has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $276.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.96.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. RigNet had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 473.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RigNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,904,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 170,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNET shares. Maxim Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of RigNet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

