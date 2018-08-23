Insider Selling: PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $751,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Will Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $542,800.00.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PetIQ Inc has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PETQ shares. BidaskClub cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

