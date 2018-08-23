Insider Selling: Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) EVP Sells $204,319.52 in Stock

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 9,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $204,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,463.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Horizon Pharma stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $302.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Horizon Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,008,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Horizon Pharma by 158.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 706,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 433,359 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Horizon Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Horizon Pharma by 140.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 639,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 374,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $39,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Pharma from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Horizon Pharma from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

