Insider Selling: Home Depot Inc (HD) EVP Sells 4,125 Shares of Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $198.97 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $147.43 and a 1-year high of $207.60. The stock has a market cap of $228.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $200.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.54.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

