Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) CFO Sells 20,047 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CFO Christopher Harms sold 20,047 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $651,727.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Harms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 5th, Christopher Harms sold 16,023 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $79,153.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $38.45.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.31) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 128.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,601 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 890,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3,211.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 690,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 669,599 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 26.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 617,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,170,000 after buying an additional 129,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 541,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after buying an additional 123,880 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

