Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) VP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total value of $129,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,943,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Colin Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $134,377.50.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total value of $138,735.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $130,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $161,857.50.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total value of $151,815.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.74, for a total value of $146,055.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $149,385.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $149,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total value of $144,412.50.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,682,040. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $149.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$210.91” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

