Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $166,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CW stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,613. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $143.38. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.52. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 0.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. William Blair raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,788,000 after purchasing an additional 108,618 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 25.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,552,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 313,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,551,000 after purchasing an additional 91,724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 235.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,465,000 after purchasing an additional 362,551 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

