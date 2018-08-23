Insider Selling: Calyxt Inc (CLXT) Insider Sells 4,666 Shares of Stock

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $80,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel F. Voytas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calyxt alerts:

On Wednesday, August 8th, Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of Calyxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $71,370.84.

On Monday, July 9th, Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of Calyxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $72,840.72.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,666 shares of Calyxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $95,932.96.

On Friday, June 15th, Daniel F. Voytas sold 7,539 shares of Calyxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $146,935.11.

Shares of CLXT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,571. Calyxt Inc has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $553.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a current ratio of 21.27.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 7,253.78%. analysts predict that Calyxt Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 40.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,799,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 21.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 131,265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the second quarter worth about $5,601,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the second quarter worth about $3,124,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the second quarter worth about $1,150,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, enhanced oil composition and herbicide tolerant canola, enhanced quality and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, and cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, as well as enhanced protein composition, drought tolerant, herbicide tolerant, and enhanced yield soybeans.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.