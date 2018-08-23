Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Insider Sells 26,903 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider Robert A. Eberle sold 26,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,694,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,017 shares in the company, valued at $27,532,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $63.46.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $12,409,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $10,230,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $11,290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 873.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 197,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 64.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

