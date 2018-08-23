Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Insider Sells 26,903 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider Robert A. Eberle sold 26,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,694,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,017 shares in the company, valued at $27,532,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $63.46.
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.
