Insider Selling: Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) Major Shareholder Sells $36,766.80 in Stock

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 17,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $36,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 20,388 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $46,892.40.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,935 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $13,116.35.

On Monday, August 13th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 7,215 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $17,460.30.

On Thursday, August 9th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 1,235 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $3,359.20.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 4,681 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $14,043.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,681 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $40,198.77.

On Monday, July 30th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,458 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $28,334.30.

On Thursday, July 26th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 20,397 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $76,692.72.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 31,300 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,025.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,800 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $60,416.00.

Shares of ALRN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. 181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,010. Aileron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.71.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

ALRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

