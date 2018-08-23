Insider Selling: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) CEO Sells 19,761 Shares of Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $71.43 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 304,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,175,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,904,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,382.6% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 38.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 133,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

