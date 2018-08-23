Insider Buying: Sunrun Inc (RUN) Major Shareholder Buys 52,960 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 52,960 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $705,956.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 323,340 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,019,116.20.

On Friday, August 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $6,915,000.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 62,394 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $847,310.52.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 280,817 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,504,596.16.

On Friday, June 1st, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 405,657 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,506.27.

On Monday, June 4th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,578,934 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,947,208.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 217,050 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,163.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 776,138 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,622,893.18.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.31). Sunrun had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Sunrun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

