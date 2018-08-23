Insider Buying: Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Director Acquires 137,563 Shares of Stock

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Director Jeffrey W. Bird acquired 137,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,462,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,183. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.12). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,503.29% and a negative return on equity of 111.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.