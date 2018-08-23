Insider Buying: Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Director Acquires 137,563 Shares of Stock

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Director Jeffrey W. Bird acquired 137,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,462,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,183. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.76.
Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.12). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,503.29% and a negative return on equity of 111.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.
About Portola Pharmaceuticals
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.
