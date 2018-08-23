Insider Buying: Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP) Insider Buys £36,600 in Stock

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) insider Suzanne Avery acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £36,600 ($46,785.12).

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 183.70 ($2.35) on Thursday. Londonmetric Property PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 149.10 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.10 ($2.42).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Friday, July 20th. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 181 ($2.31) to GBX 187 ($2.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.44).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 14 million sq ft under management. Further information is available at www.londonmetric.com.

