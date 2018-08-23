Insider Buying: Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP) Insider Buys £36,600 in Stock

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) insider Suzanne Avery acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £36,600 ($46,785.12).
Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 183.70 ($2.35) on Thursday. Londonmetric Property PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 149.10 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.10 ($2.42).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.
About Londonmetric Property
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 14 million sq ft under management. Further information is available at www.londonmetric.com.
