Insider Buying: Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY) Major Shareholder Buys 108,659 Shares of Stock

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 108,659 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $563,940.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Baines Creek Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 59,995 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $289,175.90.

On Thursday, August 16th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 119,099 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $537,136.49.

On Friday, June 22nd, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 59,949 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $412,449.12.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 44,166 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $298,562.16.

On Friday, June 15th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 74,076 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $444,456.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 214,693 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,802.74.

LGCY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 326,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,186. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.63.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $139.28 million during the quarter. Legacy Reserves LP Unit had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGCY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,756,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,319,000 after acquiring an additional 652,818 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,477,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Reserves LP Unit

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

